Scientists discover microbes than can remove up to 74% of PFAS from the body

Until now, options for removing PFAS chemicals from the human body have been limited to bloodletting or cholesterol medications with uncomfortable side effects. But this study reveals that specific gut microbes can naturally absorb these toxins and eliminate them through feces, as reported in The Guardian.

The research team found that when they introduced nine bacterial species into mice guts, the bacteria quickly began absorbing PFAS compounds from food and helping excrete them. The microbes were particularly effective at removing "long-chain" PFAS – the most concerning variants that typically remain in the body longest. They eliminated up to 58% of PFOA and 74% of PFNA, two common long-chain compounds.

The bacteria appear to use a "pump" mechanism to push toxins out of cells, though researchers are still studying exactly how they absorb the chemicals initially. Study co-author Anna Lindell and colleagues have launched Cambiotics to develop a probiotic supplement based on these findings, with human trials planned next.

"If this could be used in humans to create probiotics that can help remove PFAS from the body then this would be a nicer solution in that it wouldn't have so many side effects," Lindell told The Guardian. However, she emphasized that this potential treatment shouldn't distract from addressing the broader PFAS contamination crisis.

• 3M coughs up $10.3b to settle 'forever chemicals' lawsuits

• Teflon: Miracle invention or slow-acting poison? Why not both!

• Bacteria found that feeds on toxic 'forever chemicals'