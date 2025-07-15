Signalgate's Waltz blames his own inept war-plan leak on, er, Joe Biden (video)

While testifying at a Senate confirmation hearing this morning, Signalgate's Mike Waltz — Donald Trump's former national security advisor — tried to blame his reckless classified-information leak on … [checks notes] … former president Joe Biden.

"We both know Signal is not an appropriate, secure means of communicating highly sensitive information," Delaware Sen. Chris Coons reminded Waltz during questioning. "And yet on March 24th, the Atlantic magazine published a series of Signal messages including sensitive information about a U.S. military operation against the Houthis in Yemen involving you and several other Trump officials…Were you investigated for this disclosure of sensitive operational information on Signal?"

Waltz, who seems to think he was working under the Biden Administration when he accidentally added the Atlantic's editor Jeffrey Goldberg to his Signal group chat last spring, answered Coons' question by blaming his egregious oversight on the former president. "That engagement was driven by and recommended by the cyber security infrastructure agency, by the Biden administration," he cried.

"I'm sorry…" an incredulous Coons said, needing a reality check.

To which Waltz — the former Trump-pick responsible for leaking plans to attack targets in Yemen, who is now about to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations — repeated himself, insisting that "Signal…as an encrypted app, is not only authorized, it was recommended" by the Biden-era administration. And I suppose Biden recommended he invite journalists to his war-planning sessions as well. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

This comes a day after Georgia's GOP Rep. Mike Collins blamed Biden for the 2020 George Floyd riots — which occurred during Trump 1.0, before Biden was even in office.

