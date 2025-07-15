Trump claims deep state wrote fake documents about imaginary list that doesn't exist

America's Commander-in-Conspiracy wants his followers to believe that the Justice Department fabricated documents that don't exist to cover up revelations they never had about a list they just confirmed was imaginary.

For years, QAnon grifters have promised to reveal explosive Epstein documents that would shake the foundations of the deep state. Now, a spooked, Trump claims the files were actually written by Obama, Hillary Clinton, "the Biden" and their crack team of creative writing majors at the Deep State University. Never mind that the first Epstein investigation was under Bush and the second one was under Trump himself.

But this time, his supporters aren't buying it. When you've lost Marjorie "Never Met a Conspiracy I Didn't Like" Taylor Greene, you might want to check your compass.

Trump's now defending Attorney General Pam Bondi like she's the last bottle of spray tan at Mar-a-Lago. "She's doing a FANTASTIC JOB," he posted, presumably while someone held his phone sideways to engage caps lock.

The MAGA faithful are experiencing the kind of betrayal usually reserved for finding out your favorite indie band signed with Disney. Their hero has gone from "Release the kraken!" to "Release whatever Pam thinks is credible, I guess, if she wants to, no pressure."

Here's a revolutionary thought: Maybe the guy who wished Ghislaine Maxwell "well" during her sex trafficking trial isn't exactly the anti-trafficking crusader he pretends to be.

Fun fact: Trump flew on Epstein's private jet seven times and once hosted a "calendar girl competition" at Mar-a-Lago featuring just himself, Epstein, and 30 women. But sure, tell us more about how you "hardly knew the guy."

Meanwhile, those Mar-a-Lago party photos with his "terrific guy"

friend who liked women "on the younger side" remain stubbornly,

inconveniently real.

His entire campaign he used the "Epstein Files" as a political tool. That he was going to "Expose the Democrat Cabal & drain the elitist pedophile swamp"



Now… "I can't believe you're still talking about Jeffrey Epstein"



🚨MAJOR LIE: Trump claims that Obama & Comey "made up" the Epstein files.



FACT CHECK: The first federal Epstein probe was under George W. Bush.

The second was July 2019 UNDER TRUMP.



🚨MAJOR BREAKING: The Jeffrey Epstein prison video is missing nearly 3 MINUTES, not just 1 as first claimed. According to WIRED – the footage appears "trimmed before release."



REMINDER: Trump was president when the video was both made AND released!



