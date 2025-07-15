Up-close footage of a solar eruption

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is orbiting the sun 3.8 million miles from its surface (Mercury is about 40m miles out, for comparison), surfing the solar eruptions and sending astonishing footage back to Earth.

In unprecedented detail, the visuals reveal how superhot ionized particles from the sun travel through space, providing information that can helpimprove forecasts of solar storms headed toward Earth.

The striking images, snapped in December and released last week, show three solar eruptions combining after occurring in close succession. These eruptions, known as coronal mass ejections, are large clouds of solar particles and plasma with embedded magnetic fields — picked up as brighter bursts in the images. One large cloud leads the pack, followed shortly by two smaller ejections catching up to it.