Donald Trump doubles down on Epstein files: "stupid Republicans"

A few hours after Donald Trump bashed his own MAGA base this morning, calling them "weaklings," he doubled down: now Republicans attempting to uncover the so-called Epstein files are "stupid" and "foolish."

Speaking to reporters, Trump again called the Epstein files a "hoax." Yes, the same files that his Attorney General Pam Bondi promised were sitting on her desk last February. Trump then had some choice words for GOP conspiracy theorists such as Tucker Carlson, Laura Loomer, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, all who have fought to expose a possible client list kept by child sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Some stupid Republicans, and foolish Republicans, fall into the net, and so they try to do the Democrats' work," Trump said at this morning's press briefing in the Oval Office. He then boasted about Trump 2.0 in the third person, speaking grandly about himself, before again targeting said Republicans. "They're stupid people." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

"I know it's a hoax … I call it the Epstein hoax" — Trump is still crashing out over Epstein pic.twitter.com/W5X81qqjBt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2025

Previously: Metadata implies FBI's "raw" Epstein jail footage was spliced

