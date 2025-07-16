Government to citizens: stop renaming yourselves "Salmon"

A sushi promotion in Taiwan led hundreds of people to legally change their names to "Salmon," only to discover some people couldn't change them back. In March 2021, Japanese sushi chain Sushiro offered free meals to anyone whose name contained the Chinese characters for salmon (鮭魚, guīyú). The promotion sparked what Taiwanese media dubbed "salmon chaos," when at least 332 people rushed to government offices to modify their legal names to include Salmon.

The situation revealed an unexpected consequence of Taiwan's 2015 Name Act, which allows citizens three lifetime name changes. One Taichung university student used his final name change to become "Zhang Salmon Dream" (張鮭魚之夢). He didn't realize he would be unable to change it again.

Government officials criticized the trend, calling it a waste of time for them. The public reaction was also largely negative, with particular criticism directed at images showing participants wasting rice by eating only the fish from their sushi. Although going so far as to change one's name to include the word "salmon" may seem crazy to some, I admire these folks' extreme dedication to loving food, and I hope they're still (sometimes) allowed to put their new legal names to use at Sushiro.

