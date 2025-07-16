House Speaker proves his spine is purely decorative

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose claim to fame is being Trump's eager doormat, has outdone himself in the art of being a quivering puddle of sick.

As reported in Vanity Fair, the invertebrate Speaker demanded "everything out there" regarding Jeffrey Epstein. But his profile in courage lasts exactly three hours, until Trump grabbed him by his ear and gave it a sharp twist. The perpetually rosy cheeked Johnson promptly blocked the actual release of anything to do with Trump's predator chum.

This masterclass in "how to be a human lamprey" came shortly before the honking wigged manatee Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled the same move — demanding "truth" before voting against it.

The source of their synchronized spinelessness? Their Orange Overlord declared Epstein documents "boring stuff" and his faithful lickspittles had to change course mid-lick.

In short, when Trump liked the idea, Johnson and Greene were transparency warriors. When Trump changed his mind, they developed an acute case of selective amnesia faster than a billionaire's memory of his 20-year friendship with a serial child rapist.

