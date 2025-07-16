I bought a tiny television for my cat

Full disclosure: I may have used my cat as an excuse to buy a tiny TV. In my defense, this thing is adorable and truly impressive. And look, she actually likes it!

Image: Gail Sherman

The Tiny TV 2 packs a lot into its tiny package. It features a 216×135 IPS display, functioning channel and volume knobs, a front speaker, and 8GB of storage, approximately ten hours of video playback, all powered by a Raspberry Pi processor. The tiny IR remote can control power, volume, and change channels. Turning the device off results in an animation that mimics the shrinking snow of turning off a CRT.

Each preloaded video is its own channel, including a Gumby video, which appears to be my cat's favorite. The Tiny TV is available in brown and clear, and although brown is more authentic, I can't resist clear electronics. The USB-C port is used for charging and for loading custom videos. A converter app is available for PC and Mac to tinyfy your videos.

Tiny Circuits, the maker of the Tiny TV 2 and the even tinier Tiny TV Mini, offers other tiny devices and also sells tons of tiny parts for your own tiny projects on their site.

