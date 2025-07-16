Sony's RX1R III fixed-lens flagship: old sensor, new price

Sony's RX1R III updates a decade-old flagship compact with a new processor, AI feature detection and a $5,099 price tag: "61-megapixel 35 mm full-frame Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor, the latest BIONZ XR™ image processing engine, and a ZEISS® Sonnar T* 35 mm F2 lens."

While the camera has a fixed lens, users can tap into the versatility of three prime lenses thanks to the Step Crop Shooting4 function, which allows users to switch between focal lengths equivalent to 35 mm, 50 mm, and 70 mm5 via assigned buttons or dials. When shooting in RAW format, users can reselect the focal length during post-production. The lens's macro ring enables instant switching to macro mode, allowing users to get as close as 20 cm (maximum magnification: 0.26x).

Though the sensor is unchanged since the second version of the camera, issued in 2015, the new hardware around it represents a substantial upgrade: more megapixels, higher dynamic range and various film emulation looks.

It's up for pre-order; at that price, if you need further convincing you should consider the last-gen model for barely half the price or pay a little more for something completely different.