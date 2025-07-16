Woman heroically walks up down escalator, destroys morning commute, refuses to be told things

We've all been told that if you set your mind to something you can do it, as long as you don't give up. The woman in this video seems to live by these words of wisdom. Watch as she walks the wrong way up the down escalator, causing a person-jam of busy, irritated travelers.

Many people try to steer her in the correct directions. She doesn't acknowledge their advice, though, and keeps moving onward and upwards. The woman keeps walking, the escalator keeps moving down, and she basically stays in one place, making it nearly impossible for anyone else to get by.

I wish I had just an ounce of this woman's motivation to tackle my to do list today. With her level of determination and ability to ignore obstacles flying her way, what could possibly go wrong? I have a feeling she's still walking up that escalator at this very moment, looking past the giant pile of people and their toppled luggage, at her goals.

