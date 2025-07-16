Yikes! Trump is "surprised" that Powell runs Fed Reserve — forgets that he himself hired him (video)

Delusional Donald Trump said he was "surprised" that Jerome Powell was appointed as chair of the Federal Reserve — even though he himself appointed him.

"He's a terrible Fed-Chair. I'm surprised he was appointed," the nearly 80-year-old president told reporters this morning, forgetting that Powell was his own pick.

"I was surprised, frankly, that Biden put him in," Trump added, because blaming former President Joe Biden is now MAGA's go-to tactic when tackling any problem, big or small. In reality, Trump elevated Powell from board member to chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2017. Biden then kept him on, despite some protests from Democrats. And Trump, so far, has continued to keep Powell on board (but maybe not for long). The only "surprise" here is that Americans voted for Trump to run the United States of America when the befuddled man can't even remember his own hires. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Trump on Powell: "I was surprised he was appointed" (Trump appointed him) pic.twitter.com/bBAObtdigg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2025

Previously: Someone has to pay. Powell calls out Trump's inflation games

