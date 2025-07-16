You're not going to believe why this MacBook is over half off

TL;DR: Normally $2,899, this MacBook Pro is now only $1,239.99.

If your laptop sounds like it's about to take off every time you open Photoshop, it might be time for a serious glow-up. The MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip is an absolute beast, and this model brings the power without draining your entire bank account. Instead of dropping $2,899 on a MacBook Pro, this one is only $1,239.99. Want to know why?

Why is this MacBook so much cheaper?

You might not know it from looking at it, but this MacBook is technically a refurb. That grade "A" refurbished rating means it's in near-mint condition, so no signs of wear are visible from more than one foot away. You'd have to get real up close and personal to notice any signs that this computer isn't fresh off the rack.

So what you're getting is serious performance in a sleek, nearly flawless package. This model comes with a 16-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and a whopping 2TB SSD. That's more than enough to breeze through big creative projects, run demanding apps, or hoard every single file you forgot to back up for the past five years.

The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display looks stunning, and the 17-hour battery life means you can pretty much go all day without plugging in. Plus, you're getting a solid collection of ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, MagSafe, and even an SD card slot. No dongles required.

It also features the backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a six-speaker sound system that's surprisingly rich. Whether you're editing video, gaming, or just answering emails with 42 tabs open, this machine won't blink.

And just to be clear, this MacBook runs the latest version of macOS and is even compatible with future updates. If you want pro-level performance without the eye-watering price, this deal makes a lot of sense.

