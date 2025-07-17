Check out this big, beautiful billboard depicting Trump as "Swamp King"

A big, beautiful billboard recently went up in Phoenix, Arizona, on Grand Avenue between 10th and 11th Avenues. Feast your eyes on artist Karen Fiorito's "Swamp King," which depicts a hideous swamp creature surrounded by the utter chaos and havoc it has wreaked upon a suffering nation. The giant, 40-foot-wide artwork is an absolutely glorious sight to behold! Morgan Fischer of the Phoenix New Times describes the billboard, which depicts Trump "naked and sinking in a scandal-plagued swamp":

He sports a gold crown as a beat-up Tesla Cybertruck tagged with a red swastika sinks behind him. A shipping container with "TARIFFS" written on the side does the same. So does the One Big Beautiful Bill Act rechristened the "Big Bad Ugly Bill."

Laura Gersony from the Arizona Republic provides more details:

The billboard . . . depicts Trump shirtless, flabby, and chest-deep in murky water, wearing a golden crown. A crinkled page floats in the foreground, enumerating the cuts to social safety net programs like Medicaid and the nutrition assistance program, SNAP, in his newly signed federal budget plan . . . An alligator wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat swims towards Trump, jaws cracked open in a toothy grin, a reference to Florida's austere and high-security immigration detention center . . . A mushroom cloud spots the horizon.

In a post on her Instagram, artist Fiorito describes the project as, "A snapshot of our current political climate under the Trump Regime: full of corruption, militarism, cronyism and just plain ugliness." She also explains how this billboard is her way of resisting: "All of us – artists, activists and everyday citizens – need to stand up, and fight back again this tyrannical oligarchy. This is my way of fighting back."

Morgan Fischer from Phoenix New Times quotes Fiorito, who explains some of her motivations for creating the "Swamp King" billboard:

"You need to make fun of these people . . . Not only for our own morale, camaraderie and feeling connected to others that we're not alone, but humor is one of the most powerful weapons when it comes to dictators . . . They hate being made fun of, it's the thing they hate the most. . . . We really wanted to get the idea across of the swamp being filled with all of this corruption and illegal stuff going on . . . He's the most corrupt president we've ever seen."

According to Laura Gersony of Arizona Republic, the California-based artist has been displaying political art on the Grand Avenue billboard, which is owned by artist and activist Beatrice Moore, since 2004, when Fiorito was working on her MFA at Arizona State University. Her billboard artwork has included critiques of the Iraq War and several anti-Trump pieces, including "Liar-in-Chief," "Putin's Puppet," and a piece depicting Elon Musk as "Twitler." Morgan Fischer from Phoenix New Times describes some of her previous billboards:

She's rendered Trump as a giant baby playing with blocks in celebration of January 6th, as a president with dollar signs that look like swastikas with bombs behind him, and as Tesla CEO Elon Musk's puppet while he does a Nazi salute.

All of Karen Fiorito's artwork is stellar, but "Swamp King" might be her best work yet! If you're not lucky enough to gaze upon it in person, you can see images of the billboard on Fiorito's Instagram here.

