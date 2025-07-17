Japan's Lawson stores turn parking spots into mini campgrounds for $16 a night

Taking advantage of rising hotel prices and the boom in shachuhaku (sleeping in your car), the Japanese convenience store chain Lawson has rolled out a new pilot program that lets travelers spend the night in select store parking lots, reports Tokyo Weekender.

From July 14, 2025 through June 2026, six Chiba locations—Minamibōsō, Kamogawa, Onjuku, Ichinomiya, Futtsu — are offering "Car-bini" (a play on the Japanese word konbini, short for "convenience store) koRV-park-style spaces for ¥2,500–¥3,000 ($16–$20) a night.

The concept is simple: reserve and pre-pay online, arrive at 6 p.m., occupy two marked spaces, and stay until 9 a.m. Guests get access to store restrooms, an extension cord for electricity, and trash disposal for one bag. "Lawson stores are open 24/7—providing constant access to food, drinks, bathrooms and even ice cream," Tokyo Weehender notes. That's a big upgrade over rural michi-no-eki that lock their gates at sunset.

A partnership with the Japan RV Association keeps the experiment orderly, addressing growing concerns about noise, litter, and idling engines at free rest areas. A Lawson spokesperson told Tokyo Weekender that "many customers already take naps in store lots, but inconsistent policies created confusion." By formalizing the stay, the chain turns underused pavement into revenue and gives drivers peace of mind.

Only one vehicle per store is available during the trial, but Lawson hopes to expand nationwide. Until then, road-trippers can literally fall asleep under the glow of a Lawson sign — proof that in Japan, convenience truly never sleeps.

