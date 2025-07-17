Release set for Slender Man-obsessed girl who stabbed classmate

Morgan Geyser, then 12 and now 22, stabbed classmate Payton Leutner believing this would please Slender Man, a horrific entity conceived by Eric Knudson in 2009. After seven years in mental care, Geyser is set to be released.

Details of the plan and the timing of her release were not shared in court, and Geyser's attorney did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking comment. Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, lured Leutner to a Waukesha park after a sleepover in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier egged her on. All three girls were 12 years old at the time. Geyser and Weier fled after the attack but were arrested as they were walking on Interstate 94. They told investigators they attacked Leutner to earn the right to be Slender Man's servants and feared he would hurt their families if they didn't follow through. They had planned to walk to Slender Man's mansion in northern Wisconsin after the attack, they said.

Weier received a similar sentence and was released in 2021. Slender Man, a disturbingly lanky, blank-faced creature added inconspicuously to mundane photographs of children, ended up as a Hollywood movie in 2018. The plot blatantly fictionalized the crime and was not well-received by audiences or critics.

