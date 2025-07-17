Scientists identify gut bacterial trigger for atherosclerosis

A molecule produced by gut bacteria can trigger heart disease, according to research published in Nature.

Scientists at Madrid's National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) identified a specific molecule called imidazole propionate that gut bacteria produce. When this compound enters the bloodstream, it sparks inflammation in arteries and promotes the buildup of fatty plaques — the hallmark of atherosclerosis. The team found elevated levels in one-fifth of study participants with active atherosclerosis.

"Imidazole propionate induces atherosclerosis on its own. There's a causal relationship," said study leader David Sancho of CNIC. His team demonstrated this by giving the molecule to mice, which then developed the disease.

The research emerged from a long-term study of over 4,000 Banco Santander employees in Madrid. Using advanced imaging, researchers discovered atherosclerosis was surprisingly common — 63% of these apparently healthy volunteers aged 40-55 showed signs of the disease.

There's hope in these findings: researchers have already identified a drug that blocks the molecule's effects in mice. Additionally, people who eat diets rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and fish show lower levels of imidazole propionate.

Cardiovascular disease kills 18 million people annually. The discovery "could help explain why some people develop heart disease despite having few or no traditional risk factors, such as high cholesterol or high blood pressure," said cardiologist Arash Haghikia of Ruhr University Bochum, who was not involved in the study.

Previously:

• Mummies had a form of chronic cardiovascular disease

• Hypertension and plaque don't cause aneurysm