These Powerbeats Pro are wireless, fearless—and $80 off

If your current earbuds have the personality of a soggy tortilla chip, allow us to introduce something with actual drive: the Powerbeats Pro. They're fully wireless. They're built to stay in during burpees. And right now, these refurbished Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are coming in hot at just $169.99 (down from $249), our version of Prime Day. That's a 36% discount, which is just enough savings to make you feel financially responsible while still doing something chaotic with your workout playlist.

These earbuds are not here to play it safe.

Powered by Apple's H1 chip, the Powerbeats Pro pair faster than your ex rebounding after your breakup. They work with both iOS and Android, deliver 9 hours of nonstop sound, and extend to a whopping 24 hours with the charging case—aka long enough to soundtrack your rise, your fall, and your dramatic comeback.

They don't fall out. Period.

Each bud comes with adjustable ear hooks and multiple eartip sizes, which means they'll stick with you through sprint intervals, jumping jacks, and whatever interpretive dance routine you call "stretching." They're also sweat- and water-resistant, so they won't pop out when you pop off.

Refurbished, but like… in a hot way

These aren't your weird cousin's "tech finds." These are certified refurbished, meaning tested, cleaned, and prepped for action. You'll get a 90-day warranty too, because everyone deserves a safety net.

