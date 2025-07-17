Trump fires federal prosecutor who headed Epstein-Maxwell investigation

Trump just fired the prosecutor who knows where all the Epstein bodies are buried (metaphorically speaking, probably). And by "fired," we mean "surgically removed the one person who could connect all those inconvenient dots."

Maurene Comey — who helped put Ghislaine "Sex Trafficker to the Rich and Powerful Who Are Now Crapping Their Pants" Maxwell behind bars — got her walking papers right as Trump's trying to convince his base that there's nothing to see in the Epstein files by calling them all stupid and foolish.

By removing the prosecutor with the most intimate knowledge of the Epstein-Maxwell investigation, Trump's not just eliminating institutional memory — he's sending a message to any other ambitious prosecutors thinking about peeking under that particular rock, suspiciously smeared with bronzer.

The official explanation? Article II of the Constitution, which is lawyer speak for "because I said so." No other reason given. Just a constitutional drive-by firing of the prosecutor who knows exactly which documents Dear Leader doesn't want you to see, and more importantly, which sealed files might suddenly need to stay sealed forever.

Poor Pam Bondi is out there doing damage control. "There's no client list!" she insists, seemingly forgetting that earlier in the year she handed out binders "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" to a group of MAGA grifters flown in to DC in on the taxpayer dime. Meanwhile Trump is accusing Obama and Biden of manufacturing the whole thing and then forgetting to make use of it — because obviously that makes more sense than rich powerful men doing bad things.

The MAGA faithful are starting to notice that their God-Emperor's "drain the swamp" promise looks more like "protect the powerful perverts." Even Tucker Carlson's bow tie is spinning with righteous indignation.

In Trump's world nothing says "complete innocence" quite like firing the prosecutor who knows all your secrets, right after insisting those secrets don't exist, while also claiming those non-existent secrets were fabricated by your enemies.

