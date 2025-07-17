Trump's Los Angeles military deployment bored, bitter and defecating in the humvees

Both The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times report morale problems for Trump's unneeded occupying force.

"They gave Disneyland tickets to the people who worked in the wildfires," one soldier said. "Nobody's handing out Disneyland tickets now." New York Times

Los Angeles and California officials not only begged the Trump Administration not to send troops to quash peaceful protests, but they also sued over it. One paper describes the soldiers as passing time by taking dumps in the Humvees and other creative spaces.

Some troops became so disgruntled that there were several reports of soldiers defecating in Humvees and showers at the Southern California base where the troops are stationed, prompting tightened bathroom security. New York Times

Political theater and an attempt to see how much they could get away with, the Trump Administration is, of course, declaring some weird sort of victory, but really has been a giant waste of money. Perhaps knowing there would be no crowd for the Washington DC birthday parade, Trump wanted to bolster protest attendance.