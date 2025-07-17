Trump's Los Angeles military deployment bored, bitter and defecating in the humvees

Both The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times report morale problems for Trump's unneeded occupying force.
"They gave Disneyland tickets to the people who worked in the wildfires," one soldier said. "Nobody's handing out Disneyland tickets now."New York Times
Los Angeles and California officials not only begged the Trump Administration not to send troops to quash peaceful protests, but they also sued over it. One paper describes the soldiers as passing time by taking dumps in the Humvees and other creative spaces.
Some troops became so disgruntled that there were several reports of soldiers defecating in Humvees and showers at the Southern California base where the troops are stationed, prompting tightened bathroom security.New York Times
Political theater and an attempt to see how much they could get away with, the Trump Administration is, of course, declaring some weird sort of victory, but really has been a giant waste of money. Perhaps knowing there would be no crowd for the Washington DC birthday parade, Trump wanted to bolster protest attendance.
An estimated 90% of the National Guard troops stationed in the L.A. area over the last few days have not been deployed on daily missions, according to a source within Newsom's office who has knowledge of the military operation.
"For the most part … they're sitting around," the source said.
The source, who spoke on condition on anonymity because they were unauthorized to speak publicly on the deployment, said an estimated 3% of the 4,000 troops — about 120 soldiers — were taking part in daily missions, mostly consisting of security at federal buildings.LA Times