Watch the sky break: rare video shows exact moment hailstorm begins, right before the ice hits anything at all

Seeing the start of a hailstorm while driving is rare — right as it falls from the sky but before it hits the ground. The start of a hailstorm is silent, as the hail hasn't hit anything. You just see tiny white dots falling, drawing closer. This video captures the experience from inside the car — tiny white dots descending, a storm silently building.

Driving through hail can also be a scary thing, since it makes it harder to see the road and more dangerous. It's best to pull over and enjoy the views from the side of the road if you're in this situation. Most people won't get to witness the start of a hailstorm, since it happens so fast and unexpectedly, so count yourself lucky if you have!

Some hail facts to ponder:

The largest U.S. hailstone measured 8 inches across, weighing 1.9 pounds, in Vivian, South Dakota (2010).

The heaviest hailstone ever: 2.25 pounds — about as heavy as a pineapple — fell in Bangladesh, 1986.

The costliest U.S. hailstorm hit Denver, Colorado, in July 2017, causing $2.3 billion in damages.

Nature's extremes are always awe-inspiring.

