JD Vance explodes over Trump-Epstein revelation (looks like someone needs his couch!)

JD Vance blasted journalists for not asking about the Epstein files, saying they should be "ashamed" of themselves. But when journalists did exactly what he asked them to do and uncovered part of the Epstein files, the hollow vice president flew into a fit, again telling them they should be "ashamed."

"If you're a journalist and you're not asking questions about this case you should be ashamed of yourself," he scolded in 2021, insinuating that reporters were staying mum to protect the sickos on Jeffrey Epstein's elite client list. "What purpose do you even serve? I'm sure there's a middle class teenager somewhere who could use some harassing right now but maybe try to do your job once in a while."

Cut to last night, after the Wall Street Journal reported on Donald Trump's bawdy birthday note to his pedophile pal, and suddenly asking about the Epstein client list was the most atrocious act imaginable. "Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it," he fumed. Perhaps the explosive VP needs another lie-down on the couch.

ON THE LEFT: JD Vance slams the WSJ and says journalists should be "ashamed" for covering the Epstein story.



ON THE RIGHT: JD Vance in 2021

saying journalists should be "ashamed" for not writing more articles about the Epstein case. https://t.co/2gtCuP7uqD pic.twitter.com/YC4rJ00Wh5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 18, 2025

(See his dueling posts here, reposted by Call to Activism.)

Via Mediaite

