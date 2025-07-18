Nails come to life in this expressive stop motion short

I clicked "play" on a dusty 1972 Estonian short called Nail because the thumbnail looked intriguing: a nail bent like an inch worm. One minute later I'd restarted it, amazed by the stop-motion wizardry.

From the YouTube description:

A nail is generally known as a hard metal object, but they are the only characters of this film, presenting an extremely expressive pantomime performance. We witness the meeting of two nails, their passionate tango and a kiss, as the result of which a small nail-baby is born. In another short episode we can see a scene in the street with a quarrelsome drunk who must be disciplined by a policeman-magnetic iron. There is a circus with a lion tamer and a lion who earns an applause devouring its master. We can see a wheedling and flattering nail trying to curry favor with a bossy hammer. But all these episodes so characteristic of human nature have been expressed only by the means of nails, by giving them life.



