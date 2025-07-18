North Korea "proudly" opens mega resort — then immediately bans tourists after bad review

On July 1, North Korea's Kim Jong Un announced "the proud first step" towards expanding tourism when he opened a gargantuan beachside resort fit for 20,000 international visitors. But just two weeks later, the massive complex — which the dictator had called "one of the greatest successes this year" — successfully shut its doors to, er, international visitors.

The sudden about-face came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a visit to the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone resort last weekend, according to AP News. Lavrov had arrived with a Russian reporter, who then went home to write an article about the complex, implying that "North Koreans at the zone appeared to be mobilized by authorities and not real tourists," according to ABC News. "The North Korean government is believed to have determined that it would face some negative consequences when it opens the site to foreigners," the reporter wrote.

Whether or not the reporter's words had an impact on Kim, the thin-skinned supreme leader today announced that his grand resort "is temporarily not receiving foreign tourists." And "no foreign tourists" means "North Korea can't break even and it has to shut down the resort," according to the World Institute for North Korean Studies, a think tank based in Seoul.

For now, the ghost-resort will have to rely on local tourists — which is a big ask, considering most North Korean citizens living under Kim's iron fist have to obtain permission just to leave their own county.

From AP News: Experts say North Korea must open the Wonsan-Kalma zone, the country's biggest tourist complex, to Russian and Chinese tourists, given what was likely a huge construction and operational expenditure from the country's tight budget. "If foreign tourists aren't allowed to the site, no Russian rubles, Chinese yuans and dollars won't come in. Then, North Korea can't break even and it has to shut down the resort," said Ahn Chan-il, head of the World Institute for North Korean Studies think tank in Seoul. .. North Korea has been slowly easing the curbs imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening its borders in phases. But the country hasn't said if it would fully resume international tourism.





