Remembering the Cisco AGS

This video by David Bombel is a walk down memory lane for anyone who worked with TCP/IP networks in the past.

Bombel works with two routers that were foundational during the DotCom Boom. The first border router at the internet datacenter startup I worked for in 1994 was an AGS+4. As the boom boomed, we upgraded it all to the 7500 series, some Catalyst switches, and sold it to the first public backbone network that wanted it. The AGS+4 was used to terminate a frame relay T-1 in two of my homes, before reliable home internet service existed, and eventually became an end table. Some friend of mine from those days likely still has it. The 2514 was once our core router.

I now have more bandwidth, faster, at home today for less than $50 a month, than our entire data center ever offered. The fact that we still rely on BGP-4 as the basis of internet routing is shocking to me.

Previously:

• Photo of NSA technicians sabotaging Cisco router prior to export

• Cisco locks customers out of their own routers, only lets them back in if they agree to being spied upon and monetized