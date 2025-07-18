This parrot sounds exactly like a crying baby

This parrot sounds just like a baby throwing a temper tantrum. Nico the parrot has gone viral for being able to perfectly mimic a crying baby. He even says "I'm a good boy" over and over through his crocodile tears, as if he's trying to convince his owner he's done nothing wrong.

If Nico's owner wants to use the carpool lane, all he needs to do is put Nico's cage in a baby carrier in the backseat, and cover it up with a blanket. If he gets pulled over, Nico will surely fool the cop thinking there's a baby back there. Even while watching Nico make these noises, it's hard for my brain to understand that this noise is coming from a bird.

Despite Nico's crying sounds, he's actually quite happy. To Nico, mimicking a baby's cry is the same as mimicking any other sound. I'm not sure how parrot owners ever get a good night's sleep.

