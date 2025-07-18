This talented dancing dog nails the iconic "Maniac" scene from Flashdance!

This video of a very talented doggo doing his best four-legged version of the famous "Maniac" dance from the 1983 movie Flashdance is giving me joy (and much needed laughs!) today. Behold Jax, a precious Labrador Retriever who's got a bad case of dancing fever. Jax loves—and I mean truly, fully, absolutely adores—tippy-tapping his little heart out. He tippy-taps when he's excited, when he gets treats, when he's about to go for a walk, when he's waiting for his dinner, when he's playing fetch, and more. He's exceedingly charming when he tippy taps, and we're lucky enough to get to witness it often, thanks to his 'dog mom' Ashley, who captures the wonderful moments and posts them on Jax's social media accounts, where the prancing pupper goes by "I'm Jax the Lab."

Jax is always endearing and amusing, but when the clever canine's hilarious moves and fancy footwork are set to Michael Sembello's hit song "Maniac," Jax's performance reaches a whole new level, as he seemingly recreates the iconic movie scene — performed mostly by Flashdance star Jennifer Beals' body double, French dancer Marine Jahan — in a most delightful way. His homage to the classic sequence exudes the same dramatic energy and is filled with the same raw grit and passion as the original. His performance is, I might even go so far as to say, basically perfection. Honestly, it's kind of hard for me to see any difference between Jahan's and Jax's lightning fast aerobic-style rhythmic stepping and running. Jahan did a terrific job in the classic 80s scene, but I swear that Jax, if given the chance, could have also knocked the scene out of the park!

Watch the video here and judge for yourself! And see more of Jax's awesome dance moves on his Instagram.

