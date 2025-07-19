Not all screen time needs to feel like a parenting fail — meet this calm Montessori-inspired option

TL;DR: Ditch screen time guilt with help from low-stimulation app Pok Pok, now just $59.99 (reg. $250) for a lifetime subscription.

If you take care of little humans, you probably know the stress of balancing screen time. Fortunately, there's now a calmer option that is Montessori-inspired and geared toward kids ages 2 to 8 — Pok Pok. And right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription to this educational, low-stimulation app for just $59.99 (reg. $250).

You don't need to stress about screen time anymore

Not all screen time is created equal. If you've been on the hunt for an option that isn't super stimulating, Pok Pok is an excellent option. Their award-winning educational games provide a gentler option while giving your kids a foundation in STEM, numbers, cause and effect, problem-solving, and language.

Let your little ones learn as they watch. Pok Pok is based on the Montessori child-centered educational approach, which takes your child's natural development into account. It offers calm content that grows with your kids through open-ended play, with hand-drawn animations and gentle sound effects and music made in-house.

Pok Pok is COPPA-certified, so you don't have to worry about ads that trick kids into buying things. You can also have them play offline if you prefer your children not to be connected to the internet.

This lifetime subscription gives your littles access to unlimited learning games and regular seasonal and cultural content updates that keep the experience fresh. There's also a surprise gift mailed with your purchase.

