$185 for a laptop that actually runs? Student sidekick secured

TL;DR: This Microsoft Surface SE laptop from 2022 in open-box condition is only $184.97 (reg. $378.99) for a limited time.

New school year, new laptop. If it's lagging or just not getting the job done, a new one can seem out of reach, but this open-box 11.6″ Microsoft Surface SE is only $184.97.

Even on a tight student budget, this is an unbeatable price for a computer that does everything you need. It's armed with Windows 11 SE which is basically a simpler version of Windows 11 made for students, so you don't have to worry about learning new complicated programs; this computer is ready to get you through long nights of researching 19th century whaling history or studying for organic chemistry midterms.

It's slim and easy to transport in a backpack, but still contains 128GB storage, lending plenty of space for apps, files, and programs. The 16-hour battery life means you can write papers in the comfy library chair that isn't near the outlets for a while before you need to charge.

An open-box classification usually means it's part of excess inventory from store shelves, and then verified to be in new condition. Though they may arrive in different packaging, these laptops are required to have zero cosmetic flaws and 100% battery health. It's a pristine laptop for a brand new semester.

Watch videos and work with basic graphics or browse the web, edit documents, or stream your comfort show in the background.

Stacked with everything students need to succeed, the Microsoft Surface SE is a brilliant investment.

This open-box 2022 Microsoft Surface SE 11.6-inch laptop is available for $184.97 (reg. $378.99).

Microsoft Surface SE 11.6″ Laptop (2022) Celeron N4120 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Win11 SE (Open Box)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.