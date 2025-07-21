A travel laptop so cheap, you don't have to baby it

TL;DR: Save 84% on this refurbished Chromebook and get free shipping while supplies last — fewer than 75 are left in stock.

Every trip starts with the same dilemma: bring your laptop and risk it getting banged up or lost… or go without and hope you don't have to do anything important for a week. (Let's hope your boss is cool waiting that long for a project update!). There's now a third, much smarter option where you don't have to risk anything above: get a Chromebook.

These little laptops are already cheaper than a full-blown PC, but if you don't mind a pre-owned model, we're talking as low as $74.99! Order a Lenovo 11.6-inch model with a touchscreen here with free shipping before we're sold out (reg. $475.99).

Why people love this Chromebook for travel

This travel-friendly Chromebook has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a touchscreen, so it's a killer option for web browsing, Google Docs, Zoom, or even just Netflix binging on layovers. It runs on ChromeOS and comes with 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, which is plenty for basic work or entertainment while you're out and about. And thanks to its lightweight, compact build, it won't hog all the room in your carry-on.

Since this model is refurbished with a grade "B" rating, you might notice some light scuffs or scratches. But honestly, that's kind of the point. It's cheap enough that you don't have to baby it, and if TSA gives it a few extra bumps, or you forget it in an Uber, you won't be crying back at your hotel.

Perfect for anyone who travels often, works remotely, or just wants a backup computer that won't cause a full breakdown if it gets scratched.

Lenovo 11.6″ 2-in-1 Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen (2018) 4GB RAM 32GB SSD (Refurbished)

