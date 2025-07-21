Better than a basement: The Alamo acquires Pee-Wee Herman's iconic bicycle!

One of my favorite movie moments is when, in the 1985 movie Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, Pee-Wee visits the Alamo and asks the tour guide if they're going to see the basement. The tour guide, Tina, who is played by the hilarious Jan Hooks, laughs and then says, in her most Texas-twinged drawl, "There's no basement at the Alamo!" I've always loved the classic line, even though every time I watch the movie I feel terrible for poor Pee-Wee when everyone on the tour joins in on the laughter and he gets so embarrassed that he runs off in shame. While there might not be a basement at the Alamo, the famous historical monument will soon be home to a huge piece of Pee-Wee Herman memorabilia — Pee-Wee Herman's iconic, gorgeous, red and white Schwinn bicycle that he rode in Pee-Wee's Big Adventure. Texas Public Radio reports:

"We are thrilled to add this beloved piece of film history to our collection," said Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust, Inc. "The Alamo holds a special place in the hearts of people everywhere, and Pee-wee's Big Adventure helped to introduce a new generation to the historic site. This artifact perfectly illustrates how the Alamo lives on in pop culture, and soon, visitors to Texas' top tourist destination will be able to see it up close in our new world-class museum."

The bicycle will be permanently featured in a gallery at the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, which will open in Fall 2027. Until then, starting later this year, folks will be able to see the classic bike at the Ralston Family Collection Center. While Texas Public Radio states that the Alamo hasn't disclosed the bike's purchase price, People Magazine reported that the bicycle fetched $125,000 — far above the expected selling price of between $30,000 and $60,000 — when it went up for auction this past May and was bought by a private collector.

I'm a huge fan of Paul Reubens and his iconic charactee. I'll definitely put visiting the Alamo and Pee-Wee Herman's bicycle on my travel list! In the meantime, I'll just make do by re-watching Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, which never gets old!

