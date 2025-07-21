Digital self-censorship: The new norm for international travelers

"Remember the year: 2025 was when it all changed," writes Mark Pesce in The Register. "When socials transformed from self-expression to entrapment. From now on, every word you write and every photo and video and podcast you post will be analyzed, weighed, and judged for something far more sinister than targeted advertising."

His piece describes his scrubbing of fifteen years of digital footprints before a routine trip to his own country. An American passport holder, Pesce began by deactivating Twitter — still holding "nearly 300,000 tweets" he had assumed would never matter—then moved on to hook-up apps, Periscope, Snap and Facebook (re-activated only to demand permanent deletion). Most painful was killing his small Mastodon instance. "Hitting that 'delete' button hurt. But it had to happen."

Next came the camera roll: screenshots of news articles, photos of art, posters, faces—"anything I felt might even be moderately provocative or offensive… I scrubbed them all."

Friends insisted citizenship is protection; Pesce replied that "it seems sensible to reduce my attack surface."

Didn't we always knew this day would come? As soon as we started leaving social tracings on the internet – all the way back, 45 years, to Usenet – we knew our own words could come back to haunt us. When that was just "other people," we never cared very much and kept on sh*tposting. Now that more powerful entities have become increasingly watchful, we find ourselves careful, censorious of ourselves, and of others. We pray to be forgotten, so that when a border agent says, "Papers, please?" they find nothing of note to indicate that you're the wrong kind of person. That's not new. Our complicity in compiling the record used against us, that part is.

What remains is the uncertainty he carries to the border. "I won't know whether any of this flurry of self-censoring means anything more than a way to manage my fear and paranoia."

Previously: A guide to protecting your privacy at U.S. borders