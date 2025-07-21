Fox makes itself at home in suburban London library

London is home to many foxes, and what better way to spend a lazy Tuesday than curled up in the stacks at Twickenham Library.

There was an unexpected visitor to Twickenham Library yesterday when a fox decided to pop in and make themselves VERY comfortable!" Richmond Council posted to social media. "The Richmond Libraries team had to close the up temporarily to remove the fox, who we can only assume was after some Roald Dahl."

The Standard reports on some of the other vulpine escapades observed lately in Britain's capital city.

The mischievous creatures have been spotted on Downing Street and even in the water fountains in Trafalgar Square. In 2011, a fox was even discovered to be living at the top of the UK's tallest skyscraper, the Shard. The animal, named Romeo by staff, was thought to have entered the 288m building at London Bridge through the central stairwell, the BBC reported at the time. It survived by eating scraps of food left by builders working on the incomplete structure.

That does look like a very comfy fox. A more relaxed life—and better views—than New York's coyotes enjoy.