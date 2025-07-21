Gavin Newsom magically trolls Stephen Miller

lev radin/shutterstock.com lev radin/shutterstock.com

California's Republican-curious Governor and obvious Presidential hopeful, Gavin Newsom's social media team trolled Trump's ghoul Stephen Miller with a popular pop-culture comparison.

Miller is likely too busy enjoying the suffering induced by his forced deportation program. Miller has shared his view of a Los Angeles without immigrants and doing his level best to make the place so unwelcome that we may get there.

via ComicSands

