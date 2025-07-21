Grab this bundle to enjoy Harry Potter and support LGBTQ+ kids

In a move which will surely make JK Rowling's transphobic head explode, Humble Bundle is offering a Harry Potter bundle that supports the Trevor Project. JK Rowling is an overt and aggressive transphobe. This has understandably caused fans to abandon her work in droves. Many fans still love the characters and the world, but refuse to give Rowling any more of their money.

In partnership with the Harry Potter fan site Mugglenet, the latest Humble Bundle features a collection of unofficial books about the Potterverse. Humble Bundle offers bundles of video games and ebooks at pay-what-you-want prices with very reasonable minimums. All the bundles support a charity, and buyers can modify the percentage of the purchase price that goes to them. The Harry Potter bundle will support The Trevor Project, which provides suicide prevention services and advocacy for LGBTQ+ youth, who are substantially more likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

Last week, the Trump administration eliminated specialized suicide prevention support for LGBTQ+ youth on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Trevor Project will continue to provide help via phone, text, or online chat. Buy the bundle to enjoy a transphobia-free Harry Potter experience, or consider a direct donation to the Trevor Project to support their ongoing important work.

Previously:

• Now JK Rowling grossly equates trans people to her' Death Eaters'

• Graham Norton said we should listen to trans people, so JK Rowling accused him of supporting' rape and death threats' and her fans hounded him off Twitter

• Asking for a' correction' JK Rowling podcast's PR firm mistakenly confirms her transphobia