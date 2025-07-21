Two identical baseball pitchers named Brady Feigl discover each other at doctor's office

When minor league baseball pitcher Brady Feigl, a 6'4", red-headed, bearded man who wears glasses, went to a doctor's office to discuss a surgery to repair his elbow's ulnar collateral ligament in 2015, he was confused when the office asked why he came back. He had never been there.

He was told that he, Brady Feigl, a 6'4", red-headed, bearded pitcher wearing glasses, had just been in the office to discuss that surgery. He insisted this was his first time in that office. Did he have amnesia? Had he entered an alternative dimension?

It turns out that unknown to Feigl, there is another Brady Feigl who looks just like him, is also a minor league pitcher, and who needed the exact same surgery.

They are not long-lost twins — one is five years older than the other. They're not even related. In 2019, Inside Edition conducted a DNA test that revealed they both have exactly 53% German heritage, but they are unrelated.

Writer and content creator Jason Pargin:

"There is no explanation here. Each of these men simply found out that day that there is an almost exact copy of them out walking around. Somebody who has the same name, looks the same, has the same job, got the same arm injury at the same time, and went to get it treated at the same doctor's office. At the same time."

The older Brady Feigl made it to the major leagues last year at the age of 33, pitching 1 2/3 innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates and giving up six runs. He has not pitched in the majors since.

The younger Brady Feigl is now 29 years old and no longer pitches professionally.