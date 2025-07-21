Netflix promises "sex, greed and vengeance" in new Assassin's Creed series

The Assassin's Creed movie with Michael Fassbender might have been aggressively mid, as the kids say, but at least that was in keeping with the reputation the games have garnered in recent years. With at least three Assassin's Creed projects that we know of in development, one would expect a more sensible company to worry about franchise fatigue, but as has been abundantly proven by now, Ubisoft is anything but sensible.

Case in point: the live-action Assassin's Creed series that has finally been ordered at Netflix after five years of rumors and likely even longer in development hell. Per Variety:

"We've been fans of 'Assassin's Creed' since its release in 2007," Wiener and Patino said. "Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that 'Assassin's Creed' opens to us. Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet." In addition to Wiener and Patino, Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill of Ubisoft Film & Television serve as executive producers, as does Matt O'Toole. […] Patino previously developed the HBO Max miniseries "DMZ," which was based on the comic books of the same name. Most recently, he worked as a writer and co-executive producer on the Netflix limited series "Zero Day" starring Robert De Niro. His other credits include "Westworld" and"Sons of Anarchy." Wiener was the showrunner on Season 2 of fellow video game adaptation "Halo" at Paramount+ as well as the Peacock adaptation of "Brave New World." He has also written for shows like "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Homecoming."

The showrunners actually seem to understand the greater themes behind the series, which is encouraging. One of them being an alumnus of Paramount's Halo is… less so, but when the bar is "beating Fassbender", it doesn't take a miracle. There's no news about the plot, the setting, anyone else attached, or even when we might be able to expect the series to materialize.