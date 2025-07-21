Mortal Kombat 2 throws away the rulebook — and fans are loving it

2021's Mortal Kombat movie wasn't bad, per se, but it was painfully generic and didn't come close to the (likely unintentional, but still present) campy goodness of the original. "YOUR SOUL IS MINE!" still lives rent-free in my head.

Luckily, Warner Bros. seems to have gotten the memo, and the recently-announced Mortal Kombat II looks like such a departure from its predecessor that it's a wonder there's a number attached at all. Karl Urban is literally the last person I would have cast as Johnny Cage, but if it works, it works.

Also featured are accurately inaccurate in-game physics (how do Kitana's fans work?), the obligatory "get over here," and, mercifully, absolutely no Megan Fox.