Simple airplane drain plug costs more than used car

A magnetic oil drain plug for a Challenger 350 business jet engine starter costs an eye-popping $10,000 — more than many used cars. The astronomical price tag for this simple part, shared on Reddit's aviation maintenance forum, is an example of the extreme cost inflation endemic to aircraft parts.

"Bombardier [manufacturer of the Challenger 350) prices are completely out of control," commented one maintenance technician. Others shared similar examples, including an $80,000 APU exhaust liner and a $540,000 ground air service door quoted by Boeing. Mechanics explained that while certification and liability requirements drive up costs, the markups often seem arbitrary and excessive.

"The actual part is only $5, the EASA and FAA-PMA certificate is another $10,492.38," joked one commenter.

However, Greg Koenig, a manufacturing expert, explained on Twitter that aerospace parts aren't expensive primarily due to paperwork or quality standards. "Aero parts are expensive because of low volume and a sclerotic industry filled with lazy MBA parasites who drag value, not because they are exceptionally hard to make," he wrote. Koenig identified three main cost drivers: extremely low production volumes compared to automotive parts, poor design for manufacturability, and a complex distribution system where "layers of useless 'service' middlemen each mark up 300%."

Previously:

• Atari parts store still operating after 41 years