Toxie meets his maker as Fred Harper channels Lloyd Kaufman in tribute variant cover

If you've been enjoying Matt Bors and Fred Harper's Toxic Avenger comics from AHOY, you'll be interested to know that Fred Harper has cooked up a tribute "variant cover" for a new book that puts the mop-wielding mutant janitor side-by-side with the monster who made him: the one and only Lloyd Kaufman.

"Joining, slipping, falling into the world and influence of Mr. Kaufman and this pocket of Troma sewn into the pants of a mutant has been an inspiration for my creativity and resolve for No Kings!" says Harper.

This is the second in a series of tribute variants celebrating "Uncle Lloyd" and Toxie for Lloyd Kaufman: Interviews, a new book edited by Mathew Klickstein for the University Press of Mississippi's Conversations with Filmmakers series. The book compiles 50 years(!) of Lloyd being, well, Lloyd: loud, funny, furious, and far smarter than anyone who made such transcendent trash as Tromeo & Juliet has a right to be. It's a time capsule of rants, interviews, manifestos, and classic tales involving the likes of James Gunn, Eli Roth, Quentin Tarantino, and Trey Parker.

Troma and The Toxic Avenger will also be showing up in force at San Diego Comic-Con this week, spread across panels, screenings, and appearances that only the bold, the brand-dead, or the biologically mutated can withstand.

Troma's assault on SDCC begins July 23 with a Toxic Avenger/Mother's Day double feature at Regal Mira Mesa (ticket link) with Q&A after the film with Uncle Lloyd and Charles Kaufman), followed by Lloyd's Hall H Cineverse panel and screening intro on July 24. AHOY Comics hosts panels July 25–26 with Matt Bors, Mark Russell, and more, plus there's a big "Troma Entertainment Update 2025" Saturday night.

One last glop of of toxic sludge in the news: Remember how Toxic Avenger Part II and Part III were actually one movie that got chopped in half? Well, nearly four decades later, Troma has stitched together Mr. Melvin, a 127-minute re-edit that restores the original vision, using the original script and a fresh cut by Andrew L. Miller and Adam Peltier. It premieres July 18–19 at the Mahoning Drive-In Theater's Troma-Thon 2025.

"Lloyd Kaufman: Interviews" variant cover by Fred Harper. Used with permission.

Poster art for Mr. Melvin. Used with permission.

Poster of Troma at SDCC. Used with permission.