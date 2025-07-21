Trump tells Howard Stern he can have any woman he wants — then decides 12 is too young (audio)

During his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump admitted on the Howard Stern Show he had no age limit with women, before drawing the line at 12-year-old girls.

"Do you think you could now be banging 24-year-olds?" Stern asked a then 60-year-old Trump in 2006 (the same year he cheated on Melania to snuggle with Stormy Daniels).

"Oh, absolutely," Trump responded. "I'd have no trouble."

"Do you have an age limit?" Stern's co-host, Robin Quivers, asked.

"No, no, I have no age…" Trump said, before catching himself. He then decided to take the moral high ground. "I mean, I have an age, I don't want to be like Congressman Foley, with, you know, 12-year-olds." Phew, glad he cleared that up.

Trump, who spent 15 years "mingling side by side" with Jeffrey Epstein and was in the thick of his bromance when he made these comments, did not clarify what his actual age preference was. Meanwhile, the Republican Congressman that Trump was referring to was Florida's Rep. Mark Foley, who was forced to resign in 2006 after sending inappropriate email to a 16-year-old boy.

(Listen to the Stern-Quivers-Trump resurfaced exchange here, posted by Republicans Against Trump.)

