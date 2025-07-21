Turn home decor into dopamine with this color drenching hack — now on sale

TL;DR: Refresh your home with this easy paint hack. Get the Nix Mini 3 for just $79.99 (Reg. $119.00)

Here's the thing: only art can save us. In an increasingly chaotic world, people are turning back to the basics. Things that are tactile. Things that make you feel. For example: art. The value of art is more clear than ever, from Superman hopecore to the way a good song can make you feel. But nothing is more universal than physical art. The power of a painting is hard to put into words, which is why good home art is so expensive. But you don't need to spend your savings on a painting to get the benefits of having an artistic-feeling home.

The new trend of "dopamine decor" encourages you to optimize home decor to make you feel as good as possible. And the cheapest but most effective way to do that: painting.

Adding color to your life just got easier

Painting your rooms might feel like a giant task, but the results are worth it. Whether you need to refresh your landlord-grey walls or are trying to externalize your inner artist with color-drenched walls, painting makes your home feel totally different. But how do you get just the right color? Any artist will tell you that precision is the key to painting, no matter how small your project. This holds true especially for dopamine decor. The right shade can change your mood from optimistic to melancholy. A bright white is totally different from a grayish white, for example.

Enter: Nix Mini 3, a portable color sensor that is like the eyedropper tool from Microsoft Paint in real life. With this tool, you can scan colors that inspire you out in the wild and see them on your screen. Instead of going to the hardware store and shuffling through hundreds of paint swatches, get the exact color you want, every time.

The instant color match gives you the exact names of the shade, scanning over 200,000 brand-name paint colors and delivering the color codes to your screen. Whether you're doing a home project, leveling up your design business, or are even a painter or graphic designer, unlock the shades that will change your flow with this handy color tool.

Get the Nix Mini 3 for just $79.99 (Reg. $119.00)

Nix Mini 3 Color Sensor: Real-Life Paint Color Matching & Eyedropper Tool

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.