Visit Howard Finster's Paradise Garden and more on this funky art sites road trip!

Here's a great itinerary for a road trip through Georgia specifically curated for folks who love cool art and quirky roadside attractions, including one of my all-time favorite spots on this earth: outsider artist Howard Finster's Paradise Garden. Hidden Gems USA Travel posted the itinerary, which truly makes me want to fly to Georgia, rent a car, and start driving as soon as possible! Hidden Gems USA Travel describes some of the highlights of the trip:

Georgia's Funkiest Art Sites Road Trip takes you on a fun and eye-catching journey through some of the most colorful and creative roadside art masterpieces in the state! You'll explore the psychedelic walls and totems of Pasaquan, the colorful, chaotic brilliance of Paradise Garden, and the haunting humor of Doll's Head Trail. Wander through the whimsical Rock Garden filled with pebble-built cathedrals, and don't miss The Tree That Owns Itself…a living piece of folklore. In Atlanta, crawl through street art havens like Krog Street Tunnel, find the hidden Tiny Doors ATL, and visit the kitschy Folk Art Park. The School Bus Graveyard transforms junk into murals, while the Folk Pottery Museum showcases Georgia's weird and wonderful clay traditions. It's a road trip where every stop paints a colorful story!

The stops include:

Pasaquan (Buena Vista) Rock Garden (Calhoun) School Bus Graveyard (Alto) Paradise Garden (Summerville) The Tree That Owns Itself (Athens) Folk Pottery Museum (Sautee Nacoochee) Tiny Doors ATL (Atlanta) Krog Street Tunnel (Atlanta) Folk Art Park (Atlanta) Doll's Head Trail (Atlanta)

I can't vouch for all of the places on the list, but I used to live in Georgia and have visited two of the sites, and both are definitely worth the stop. First, I've been to The Tree That Owns Itself which is, indeed, a giant white oak tree near downtown Athens that, according to local legend, was deeded possession of itself by Colonel William Henry Jackson sometime in the 1820s or 1830s. The original tree was felled by a wind storm in 1942, and members of the Junior Ladies Garden Club of Athens gathered its acorns and were able to successfully grew a new one. The Garden Club continues taking care of the tree to this day, and their Stewards of the Tree project is their oldest continuing project. It's a gorgeous, lovingly maintained tree that you should visit if you're in Athens.

The other site I've been to — which is a must-see if you're ever near Summerville, Georgia — is Howard Finster's Paradise Garden. This place will absolutely blow your mind! If you've ever been to Tinkertown Museum outside of Albuquerque, NM, or the Abita Mystery House in Abita Springs, Louisiana, Paradise Garden has the same kind of weird and awesome vibe.

Paradise Garden was created by Reverend Howard Finster, who was born in rural Alabama in 1916 and who, at various points in his life, was a preacher, tent revivalist, artist, collector, and more. Across his lifetime, the self-taught artist produced almost 47,000 pieces of art, up until his death in 2001. The Paradise Garden Foundation website provides more details about Finster and his life and work:

He saw himself as a sacred artist, tirelessly recording his visionary prophesies and providing glimpses of a celestial outer space world that God revealed to him. These visionary journeys were very real for Finster, providing a limitless variety of images for his creative endeavors.

In 1976 he heard a voice telling him to "paint sacred art" and began:

. . . churning out thousands of sermon-laden artworks with subjects ranging from historical characters and popular culture icons like Elvis Presley to evangelistic fantasy landscapes and futuristic cities. Most works are meticulously coated in Finster's own hand-lettered words and Biblical verse. To spread his vision to a wider audience, Finster designed record album covers for rock groups such as R.E.M. and Talking Heads, later earning him Record Album Cover of the year by Rolling Stone Magazine. Interviews, films, and his famous appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson further advanced his evangelical message . . . Well-known and often misunderstood, his position is suspended somewhere between awe for his tireless, faith driven creativity and his esteemed place in the pantheon of contemporary American art. He has been called both "the grandfather of Southern Folk Art" and "the Andy Warhol of the South."

Finster's Paradise Garden is a sprawling and magical four-acre outdoor art environment or experience or installation in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. It's a wonderfully wild and chaotic landscape filled with sculptures, found objects, paintings, buildings, bright colors, religious themes, and so much more. Explore Georgia explains that the Garden holds more than 20 structures, "most notably including his signature creation, the World Folk Art Church."

You really have to see it to fully appreciate its complexity and importance—I've posted a video, below, that gives you some insight into its scale and brilliance. Truly, if you're ever anywhere near Summerville, Georgia, go visit, you will not be disappointed!

Learn more about Howard Finster and Paradise Garden at their website. And see the full itinerary for Georgia's Funkiest Art Sites Road Trip here.

Previously:

• REM's Michael Stipe talks about his incredible collection of outsider art

• Folkstreams free archive of folk/roots culture documentaries

• Audio history of Outsider Art

• Why are there tiny doors all over Atlanta?

• Try your luck with 'The Worst Day of Your Life' fortune telling machine at the Mystery House in Abita Springs, LA

• Darrel the Dogigater — half dog and half gator — is worth the trip to Louisiana