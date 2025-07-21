Want to live forever? A 90-year-old physics rock star is betting his remaining years on it.

Ninety-year-old University of Washington emeritus physics professor John G. Cramer has volunteered to join a pioneering effort to surpass the 122-year human longevity limit by undergoing bioreactor-grown mitochondrial transplantation. The work is overseen by physicians and scientists from Stanford, UCLA, Northwell Health NY, and Mitrix Bio.

Cramer describes the approach as "the first that seems potentially safe and powerful enough to get someone past 122 in good health" and, if successful, could also aid children with genetic disorders, injured veterans and others.

Cramer holds 300-plus physics papers, three hard-science novels and the first audio recording of the Big Bang among his accomplishments, but he still wants "another 30 years" to pursue new books, experiments and possibly another doctorate.

After evaluating current life-extension methods, he selected mitochondrial transplantation over epigenetic reprogramming, judging the latter too risky for his age. Mitochondria — the cell's power plants — can now be transplanted to treat sepsis, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and other conditions; Mitrix Bio aims to scale the process to reverse aging by supplying large volumes of "age-reset" mitochondria.

The project seeks five additional participants aged 55 or older or living with chronic illnesses who can self-fund and are willing to act as early adopters. Data gathered will also assist teams treating pediatric, chronic and neurodegenerative diseases.

"I've been very fortunate," says Cramer. "Isn't that what everyone would like to do if they could? I and the other volunteers all feel privileged to blaze this new trail."