The weirdly fascinating truth about Night City's water system in Cyberpunk 2077

Another day, another question no one has ever asked being solved. Granted, however, in a city as real-feeling as Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, it should be expected that someone would start wondering where the water came from at some point.

Night City's terrible public transit has already been viciously interrogated, so naturally, the water system is next on the hot seat. YoTuber Any Austin has made a bit of a career out of dissecting the decisions of level designers all across the triple-A space, and Night City's fictional infrastructure feels like a match made in heaven.

Plus, y'know, it might be good knowledge to have as our world creeps closer to Cyberpunk's.