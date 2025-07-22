Fossil digs, jukebox doors, and turtle gardens — America's quirkiest roadside dinosaur attractions await

Here's a fantastic list by Atlas Obscura that includes 14 dinosaur attractions around the US. Dinosaur roadside attractions are a classic road trip staple and are always a great excuse to hop out of the car, stretch your legs, and take a photo. A road trip is always made more memorable when a giant dinosaur statue or building is involved.

The Prehistoric Forest in Onsted, Michigan, is at the top of the list. This theme park, which opened in 1963, transformed a natural tar pit into a dinosaur wonderland complete with waterfalls and hands-on fossil-digging experiences. Now abandoned, despite its current state of decay, it represents a time when mid-20th-century roadside attractions capitalized on America's fascination with dinosaurs and the car culture of the era.

​​Peggy Sue's 50's Diner & Diner-Saur Park is a great place to stop if you like both food and dinosaurs. You'll find this diner between Vegas and Southern California. It features a giant jukebox door, a life-sized Betty Boop statue, and a garden with real turtles and many dinosaur sculptures.

All the dinosaur attractions on this list look like a lot of fun. If you need an excuse to go on a road trip, this list is a great one. Make sure to bring a disposable camera to photograph any dinosaurs you see.

