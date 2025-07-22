MAGA Mike closes the House of Representatives to protect Dear Leader from an Epstein vote

As the House Oversight Committee attempts to interview Ghislane Maxwell, "MAGA" Mike Johnson is blocking for the Trump Administration in an obvious manner.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he's shutting down the House of Representatives until September to stave off a vote that could compel the Trump administration to release the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Johnson announced Tuesday that he would put an end to voting on Wednesday night "in what he called an effort to avoid 'political games' related to the Justice Department's handling of the files," the Times reported.

Johnson's announcement came "just after" the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Epstein's former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.