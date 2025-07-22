Ozzy Osbourne dead at 76

Black Sabbath frontman and TV star Ozzy Osbourne died Tuesday, his family announced. The famed singer of hits such as Paranoid and War Pigs was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," began the statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, and played a farewell gig in Birmingham, England, two weeks ago. Here's a clip:

Here he is on Letterman's show, many years ago, explaining the thing with the bat.