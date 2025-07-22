Strategic sick days and coordinated slowdowns: the case for sabotage in Silicon Valley

Tech workers who want to unionize have discovered an awkward truth: the code they write can outlast them. Walk-outs that shut down factories barely dent a company whose servers hum on autopilot. So an anonymous engineer, writing for the group Collective Action in Tech, offers a different playbook — one that treats a corporation like a living body whose pulse quickens at predictable moments.

Picture a calendar, not a picket line. A product launch, a quarterly-earnings call, a major app update—those are the heartbeats. Miss one and the body panics. The new method maps three layers of the organism:

The skeleton: the technical systems that really can't be turned off.

The muscles: the org chart that decides who answers to whom.

The nerves: the Slack channels, lunch tables, and after-work gaming groups where work actually gets done.

Once you see all three, you know when a sick day in Seattle can stagger a launch in Singapore, or why a "work-to-rule" slowdown on one scrum team can gum up half a dozen others. Instead of striking, workers nudge the gears at the exact moment the machine is shifting into overdrive.

The idea borrows from a 1970 essay, "The Technology of Computer Destruction." Back then, students froze million-dollar mainframes not by smashing them but by jamming punch-card queues at registration time. Today's equivalents might be refusing overtime the week an iOS update ships, or taking simultaneous sick days the day before earnings. Small moves, big ripple.

