When grief was gem-set: the eerie Victorian brooches made of hair, teeth, and tears

Victorian mourning jewelry was more than ornament; it followed strict social rules. During the first year after a death, only matte black, non-reflective materials were permitted. In the second year, mourners could ease into softer hues and add pearls and diamonds, symbols of tears.

Queen Victoria set the style. When Prince Albert died in 1861 she "fell into a long depression," and for the next four decades "wore black crepe dresses and mourning jewelry," commissioning lockets, rings, and brooches that kept his memory close. Aristocrats and the wealthy soon did the same.

Materials ranged from jet and onyx to dark tortoiseshell and vulcanite. White enamel marked a virgin or child's death; turquoise meant "thinking of you." Locks of the deceased's hair were braided into chains, framed under glass, or worked into entire bracelets—England imported fifty tons of hair yearly by mid-century. Teeth, though rarer, were sometimes set into rings, and scraps of clothing or tiny portraits might share the same space.

Though the practice now seems morbid, context softens it. "Death was a constant companion in the Victorian era." One in three children died before five, and epidemics sometimes doubled that toll. Mourning jewelry gave survivors "a little solace to the survivors who had to cope with frequent losses."

Source: Rare Historical Photos, "Victorian Mourning Jewelry: Wearable memorials that contained the hair of the deceased, 1750-1900,"

