Why some people keep pressing the self-destruct button

Why do people keep choosing the harmful option after being told it hurts them? UNSW Sydney's Dr Philip Jean-Richard-dit-Bressel led an international study that found the obstacle is not a lack of motivation but a failure to link action to a painful result.

In an online game called Planets and Pirates, two planets sat on-screen. Clicking one sent a spaceship that awarded points; the other sometimes stole them. Participants were sorted into three types. Sensitives quickly avoided the dangerous planet. Unawares needed the rule explained, then complied. Compulsives heard "this action leads to that negative consequence, and this other one is safe," yet kept picking the point-stealing planet.

After each three-minute session of playing the game, participants indicated their "perceived optimal" strategy on a 0–100 slider. Compulsives consistently "endorsed" the very same action pattern they were actually using, even though that pattern kept losing points. In other words, they incorrectly insisted that sticking with the punished planet was the best way to maximize gains.

The work, now in Nature Communications Psychology, replicated earlier Australian-only data with 267 volunteers from 24 countries. Six months later, most players revisited the game and retained the same label, suggesting a stable trait rather than a bad day. Dr Jean-Richard-dit-Bressel said, "It suggests these aren't just random mistakes or bad days. They're stable traits — almost like personality types."

Importantly, habits did not explain the loop. When asked what they thought was best, "they often described exactly what they were doing—even when it was clearly the wrong choice."